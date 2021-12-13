Mon, 13 Dec, 2021 - 14:57

Golden Globes: Belfast and Power of the Dog lead film nominations

Belfast is set in the North in the 1970s, starring Jamie Dornan.
Golden Globes: Belfast and Power of the Dog lead film nominations

Thomson Reuters

Movie dramas Belfast and The Power of the Dog have led the nominations for the annual Golden Globe awards in a year clouded by controversy and a scaled-down ceremony.

Belfast, set in the North during the 1970s, and director Jane Campion's western The Power of the Dog got seven nods each as the nominations were announced on Monday afternoon.

They were followed by global-warming satire Don't Look Up; King Richard, about the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams; director Steven Spielberg's new version of the musical West Side Story and coming-of-age tale Licorice Pizza, which each received four nominations.

Netflix movies had a leading 17 nods.

The winners of the Golden Globes will be announced on January 9th, however the format of the ceremony is unclear after US broadcaster NBC dropped plans to televise the normally glitzy awards ceremony in Beverly Hills following a controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that votes on them.

More in this section

Roman Kemp admits Naughty Boy annoyed him on I’m A Celebrity Roman Kemp admits Naughty Boy annoyed him on I’m A Celebrity
Fifth star leaves I’m A Celebrity after public vote Fifth star leaves I’m A Celebrity after public vote
Tom Holland says he could quit acting to pursue ‘other things’ Tom Holland says he could quit acting to pursue ‘other things’
Ed Sheeran most-viewed artist on TikTok in 2021

Ed Sheeran most-viewed artist on TikTok in 2021

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more