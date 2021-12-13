Golden Globes: Belfast and Power of the Dog lead film nominations

Thomson Reuters

Movie dramas Belfast and The Power of the Dog have led the nominations for the annual Golden Globe awards in a year clouded by controversy and a scaled-down ceremony.

Belfast, set in the North during the 1970s, and director Jane Campion's western The Power of the Dog got seven nods each as the nominations were announced on Monday afternoon.

They were followed by global-warming satire Don't Look Up; King Richard, about the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams; director Steven Spielberg's new version of the musical West Side Story and coming-of-age tale Licorice Pizza, which each received four nominations.

Netflix movies had a leading 17 nods.

The winners of the Golden Globes will be announced on January 9th, however the format of the ceremony is unclear after US broadcaster NBC dropped plans to televise the normally glitzy awards ceremony in Beverly Hills following a controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that votes on them.