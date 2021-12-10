Fri, 10 Dec, 2021 - 16:20

Selling Sunset star reveals stillbirth heartbreak

Reality star Maya Vander has lost her third child.
By Ellie Iorizzo, Senior Entertainment Reporter, PA

Selling Sunset star Maya Vander has said suffering a stillbirth was the “hardest day of my life”.

The reality star, 39, revealed she lost her third child during a regular check-up which turned into a “nightmare.”

Vander, an estate agent and cast member of the hit Netflix reality show, posted a picture of a memory box on Instagram, and said: “I do not wish this on anyone.”

She captioned the photograph: “Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks.

“I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics.

“Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box.

“What was a regular weekly check-up turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me.

“Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date’ question.

“You will always be in our heart baby Mason.”

On July 23 this year, Vander posted a picture on Instagram of her husband and her baby bump, sharing the news that her third baby would be a “Christmas Chanukah present”.

In October, Vander shared images from a pregnancy photo shoot on the social media site, captioning it: “Pregnancy is such an incredible experience, one I’d never take for granted. A woman’s body can do incredible things.”

Selling Sunset premiered in 2019 and sees elite real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group sell luxury properties to affluent buyers across Los Angeles.

