Kanye West makes plea for Kim Kardashian to ‘run right back’ to him

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Kanye West has made another plea for his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to “run right back” to him during a benefit concert with Drake.

During a performance of his track Runaway at the rapper’s Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in Los Angeles on Thursday night, West repeated the lyrics “I need you to run right back to me” and added, “more specifically, Kimberly”.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, previously addressed the reality star in a lengthy Thanksgiving prayer shared on Instagram where he said he spends every day thinking “how I get my family back together”.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, citing irreconcilable differences, after they married in an extravagant wedding in 2014.

Kanye West has made another attempt to win back Kim Kardashian (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The concert was his first headlining show in five years and was dedicated to raising awareness of the need for prison and sentencing reform, particularly the case of Larry Hoover, whose freedom West has campaigned for over many years.

The event also saw West, 44, reunite with fellow rap superstar Drake following their long-running feud.

This week, Kardashian received the Fashion Icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice awards and thanked West for introducing her to the fashion industry during the acceptance speech.

The social media star, 41, is currently romantically linked to comedian Pete Davidson and the pair have been photographed holding hands on a number of occasions.