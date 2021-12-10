Louise Minchin says she showed a less serious side of herself on I’m A Celebrity

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Louise Minchin has said she was never able to be herself while on the television due to her serious presenting role but hopes the public will have seen another side to her on I’m A Celebrity and that she can inspire other women her age to “go out” and have “a great time”.

The former BBC broadcaster, 53, became the fifth contestant to leave the ITV series after being voted out of Gwrych Castle in North Wales on Thursday’s episode.

Minchin spoke to ITV’s Good Morning Britain for her first interview since exiting the castle instead of her former BBC morning programme, which prompted the hosts to ask if she was thinking of moving channels.

'I feel really relieved and happy...I'm happy to be out!'@louiseminchin became the latest celebrity to leave the @imacelebrity castle.



She tells @kategarraway and @adilray about how she's feeling and what she's been doing since leaving the castle. pic.twitter.com/PMEAP38abl — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 10, 2021

She said: “I’ve watched the programme for years. I absolutely love challenges, I love taking on tough things.

“I love Ant and Dec for starters, I can’t wait to go back and watch all the funny things that they’ve been saying about all of us.

“And for me, like you two, I’ve never been able to really be myself on telly because obviously the job I had, like yours, is a very responsible one.

“And I think what everybody will have seen, and I’m kind of a bit embarrassed that I’ve actually done this on national television, I mean if you’ve seen Dancing Queen, that is me when I’m out with my friends and family.

“And that’s the kind of message to all those women who are my age, who are mums, ‘We can still have a great time, let’s go out, let’s enjoy our lives’.”

Talking about her time on the show, she added: “I feel really relieved, really happy. I loved my time in there but honestly, I’m so excited to be going home.

“I’m warm for the first time in a very long time. And I would love to still be there but I’m really happy to be out.”

She’s been a ray of positivity and joy for the Campmates since day 1, but Louise’s Castle story has finally reached its end 🏰 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/JyaUUwBqTf — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 9, 2021

Good Morning Britain hosts Kate Garraway and Adil Ray noted that Minchin had opted to speak to the ITV morning programme instead of her former BBC show, to which she replied: “Oh, I’m going to be in terrible trouble.

“I’m just looking at my phone which is just over there and I expect my former boss will be texting me going ‘That’s it, it’s over’.”

The TV presenter left her job as a presenter of BBC Breakfast earlier this year following nearly 20 years in the role.

“I don’t know what’s next, I’ve got lots of ideas. I want to write a book, I want to write a murder mystery set in a reality TV show in a castle,” she said jokingly.

Garraway asked the broadcaster if she was thinking about making the move to ITV and if she should “get her coat”, to which Minchin replied: “No, don’t get your coat, I’ve done those hours. I got up at 3.40 in the morning for nearly 20 years.”

Frankie Bridge is the last female contestant in Gwrych Castle (Joel Anderson/ITV)

After Minchin was voted off the show on Thursday’s episode, Frankie Bridge is the only female remaining in Gwrych Castle, and the TV presenter revealed she told the singer to “go and win it”.

Minchin also said that her other favourite for the crown is Coronation Street star Simon Gregson as she feels he brings a “light to that camp in a really subtle and sweet way” and is “one of the most caring people” on the show, but added that she thinks football star David Gionla might be in with a “good chance” to win.