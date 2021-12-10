Fri, 10 Dec, 2021 - 10:43

Tom Holland says he could quit acting to pursue ‘other things’

The British Hollywood star said he wants to explore other avenues.
Tom Holland says he could quit acting to pursue ‘other things’

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Tom Holland has suggested he could quit acting to pursue “other things”.

The Spider-Man star said he is experiencing a “mid-life crisis at 25” after taking up acting at the young age of 11.

Speaking ahead of the release of his latest film as the web-slinging superhero, No Way Home, Holland told Sky News he is unsure whether he wants to continue on his current path.

He said: “I don’t even know if I want to be an actor.

Bafta awards
Tom Holland was cast as Spider-Man in 2015 (Yui Mok/PA)

“I started acting when I was 11 and I haven’t done anything else, so I would like to go and do other things.

“I don’t know. Genuinely, I’m having a mid-life crisis at 25. I’m having like a pre-mid-life crisis.”

Early in his career, the west London-raised star won acclaim playing the title role in Billy Elliot: The Musical in the West End.

He attended the prestigious Brit School for performing arts, which counts Adele and Amy Winehouse among its former students, before landing the role of Marvel staple Spider-Man.

Holland is due to play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic about the American actor and dancer.

More in this section

Roman Kemp admits Naughty Boy annoyed him on I’m A Celebrity Roman Kemp admits Naughty Boy annoyed him on I’m A Celebrity
Rina Lipa says she ‘looked up’ to elder sister Dua Lipa for pursuing her career Rina Lipa says she ‘looked up’ to elder sister Dua Lipa for pursuing her career
Jessie J shares message of support for others experiencing miscarriage Jessie J shares message of support for others experiencing miscarriage
Fifth star leaves I’m A Celebrity after public vote

Fifth star leaves I’m A Celebrity after public vote

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more