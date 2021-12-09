Jennifer Aniston slams 'hurtful' and 'nasty' assumptions she chose 'career over kids'

Reuters

In a recent interview, Jennifer Aniston spoke about the “nasty” and “hurtful” claims that she chose her career over having kids.

Aniston pointed out how men can marry younger women and get married “as many times as they want to” but “women aren’t allowed to do that”.

The actress revealed that she used to take the “pregnancy rumors” and “career over kids assumption” personally.

"You have no clue what’s going on with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids? They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty," she said.

Aniston went on to say that Dolly Parton has never had kids but people aren’t “giving her s*** for it”.

During the Hollywood Reporter interview, the actress also revealed that she thinks Hollywood is "slowly becoming" about social media followers. Aniston said it's "like, we’re hiring now based on followers, not talent?".

The Morning Show star, 52, split from ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2017 and was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000-2005.

Aniston recently revealed she is ready to start dating again.

“No-one of importance has hit my radar yet but I think it’s time.

“I think I’m ready to share myself with another,” the Friends star said on the Lunch With Bruce podcast.

Aniston said she had been in relationships for the best part of 30 years and had enjoyed time on her own.

She said: “I didn’t want to for a long time and I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple.

“I’ve been part of a couple since I was 20 so there was something really nice about taking the time.”

While Aniston, who is best known for playing Rachel Green on Friends, is ready to date, she ruled out dating apps such as Tinder or Raya because she is an “an old school girl”.

“People don’t come up to people anymore,” Aniston said.

“People don’t do that. It’s weird.”

Aniston also gave potential partners some tips in what she looks for in a significant other.

While she believes a first kiss is “pretty important”, the actress lists other aspects of a first meeting as more significant.