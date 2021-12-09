Thu, 09 Dec, 2021 - 18:00

Rina Lipa says she ‘looked up’ to elder sister Dua Lipa for pursuing her career

The pop star’s younger sister was speaking to Tatler magazine.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Rina Lipa has said it was “hard” when her elder sister Dua Lipa left their hometown to pursue her career but said she “looked up to her” for making the bold move.

The Levitating singer, who was born in London, spent a number of years in her parents’ native city of Pristina, in Kosovo, before moving back to the UK’s capital aged 15 in hopes of becoming a pop star.

Speaking to Tatler magazine about her sister leaving, Rina Lipa said: “She was young, but she was mature, she was ready.

“My parents didn’t let her go easily – it was all done in a very controlled way. She had to get back at certain times and she lived with a family friend.

“But it was hard. I missed her. She worked very, very hard. I really looked up to her for that and I do to this day.”

The 26-year-old singer went on to have a successful career, firstly working as a model and then producing two top 10 albums – her self-titled debut in 2017 and 2020’s Future Nostalgia.

The latter picked up the best album gong at the 2021 Brit Awards, where she also won the female solo artist award.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Press Room – London
Dua Lipa won two Brit Awards at the 2021 ceremony (John Marshall/PA)

Reminiscing about their childhood in Pristina, Rina said her favourite pastime was going through Dua’s wardrobe.

She added: “I worshipped her. I’d try to dress like her, I’d steal her clothes.

“When I wore them, I’d feel older. It’s still like that, I go through her closet and say, ‘Mmm, you haven’t worn that for a while’. She’s like ‘Oh God, bring that back!’”

Dua has been dating model Anwar Hadid, the brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid, for two years.

Rina, who is a rising actress and social media star, said both families were “creatives” and hung out with one another, adding that she thought the Hadids were “really lovely”.

The full interview is in the January issue of Tatler, on sale now.

