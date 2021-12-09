Thu, 09 Dec, 2021 - 11:35

Late Late Show lineup revealed with Charlie Bird set to talk about his recent diagnosis

Charlie Bird will be talking to presenter Ryan Tubridy about how he is dealing with his recent motor neuron disease diagnosis.
This Friday's Late Late Show line-up has been revealed with form RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird set to open up about his recent motor neuron disease diagnosis.

Mr Bird will be talking to presenter Ryan Tubridy about how he is dealing with the terminal diagnosis. He will be joined in studio by his wife Claire, friends and colleagues.

Also featuring on the programme will be Irish country music legend Daniel O’Donnell. The Late Late show will be celebrating the singer's birthday as he turns 60 this weekend.

A host of musical guests will be joining the celebrations including Paddy Cole, Margo O’ Donnell, Cliona Hagan and Susan McCann.

Other friends of Daniel O'Donnell's from different walks of life such as Packie Bonner and Shona McGarty will also make an appearance.

With RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars due to return in January, the first four contestants will be revealed on the Late Late Show this week.

The Late Late Show will be on RTÉ One on Friday, December 10th at 9:35 pm.

 

