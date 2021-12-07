Diana, Dodi, William and Harry together was time of ‘lovely family vibes’

By Laura Elston, PA Court Reporter

The half brother of Diana, Princess of Wales’s lover Dodi Fayed has revealed how the period surrounding their relationship was a time of “lovely family vibes”.

Omar Fayed said he met Diana and her sons Princes William and Harry, and they were “super delightful”.

He was about to turn 10 when his older brother Dodi was killed alongside Diana in the 1997 car crash.

In an interview with Tatler, Mr Fayed said: “I met Princess Diana a few times and Princes William and Harry.

Diana was dating Dodi when she died in 1997 (John Stillwell/PA)

“They came to my dad’s house, too, and were super delightful.

“There were so many stories that came out of that period, but for the people who were in it, it was lovely family vibes.”

Mr Fayed described the crash as a tragic event, and does not subscribe to conspiracy theories surrounding it.

His father, former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed, previously claimed that the couple was assassinated in a plot hatched by MI6 on the orders of the Duke of Edinburgh.

But Mr Fayed said: “Those tragic events are long at peace in my heart and mind.

Omar Fayed was interviewed for Tatler magazine. Photo: Philip Sinden/PA

“We have to be humble enough to accept the mysteriousness. I have seen and heard so many standpoints and it goes on and on.”

He also talked to the magazine about the “gilded prison” of Harrods, having begun a new chapter as a tech and space entrepreneur.

Mr Fayed is now the co-founder and chief executive of ESTEE (Earth Space Technical Ecosystem Enterprises), which advocates human space exploration and space colonisation.

“I never wanted to be Mr Harrods,” he said.

The Harrods department store in London was sold in 2010.

Mr Fayed, who was drafted onto the Harrods board in 2006 at the age of 19, said: “I could see a huge hole opening up in the pension pot and I advised dad to sell.

“If we hadn’t we would have gone under and the next you know there is another Philip Green BHS situation. I think my old man would have gotten more flack than he deserved.”

