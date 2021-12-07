Irish singer Dermot Kennedy able to salvage charity gigs at 3Arena

Sarah Slater

Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy has saved his two charity gigs next week from being shelved despite new Covid-19 restrictions halving the numbers being able to attend.

The Dublin native, revealed that he will now play four instead of two gigs which are largely sold-out.

Next Monday he will perform two concerts and another two on Tuesday at the 3Arena to raise money for Pieta House and Focus Ireland.

Taking to his Instagram account the Better Days and Giants singer said: “Hey guys, I’m so happy to be able to say that the Dublin shows at 3Arena on December 13th and 14th will go ahead.

“But in order to comply with new capacity restrictions there will be two separate shows per night. Early show doors will be 5pm and late show doors will be 9pm.”

He said all tickets will be valid for the original day of purchase and all ticket holders will be notified directly from their point of purchase of which show (early or late) their tickets will gain them access.

The singer added: “Thanks everyone for your patience. I hope everyone can make it and I can’t wait to see you soon.”

"I'm just making this video to announce that on the 13th and 14th of December I'm playing two shows in the 3Arena in Dublin with all proceeds going to Focus Ireland and Pieta."

Last month Kennedy said that he was “extremely humbled and grateful to be putting on these shows just to give something back to my hometown.

"So everybody come together, let's sell out these shows and raise a mad amount of money for the people that need it so much more than we do”.