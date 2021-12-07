Maura Higgins makes hospital trip after ‘slicing finger to the bone’

Love Island star Maura Higgins landed in A&E on Monday after “slicing” her finger “to the bone”.

“Ended up in A&E after slicing my finger to the bone... Happy F**king Monday!!” the Longford native wrote in a post on Instagram.

Higgins shared a picture of her grey tracksuit bottoms and Louis Vuitton slippers, in what appeared to be a waiting area in a hospital.

The reality star had just returned to the UK from a “last minute birthday trip” to the Maldives.

She travelled to the country in South Asia to celebrate her 31st birthday with her former Love Island co-star Lucie Donlan.

It follows Higgins’ recent split from ex-boyfriend Giovanni Pernice.