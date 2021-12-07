Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 09:03

EastEnders works with Macmillan Cancer Support on male breast cancer storyline

The BBC One soap will see Stuart Highway, played by Ricky Champ, diagnosed with the condition.
EastEnders works with Macmillan Cancer Support on male breast cancer storyline

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

EastEnders has revealed it worked alongside charity Macmillan Cancer Support on a storyline involving male breast cancer.

On Monday’s episode, Stuart Highway, played by Ricky Champ, was diagnosed with the condition on the BBC One soap.

Last week on the show, Stuart visited a doctor about a rash he has on his chest and during the appointment the doctor noticed a lump and sent him for a biopsy, with further testing revealing he has male breast cancer.


Champ said: “I feel honoured to be trusted with such an important storyline.

“We will see Stuart really struggle with the fact he has cancer, and to learn that it’s breast cancer is really difficult for him to understand.

“I hope by shedding a light on male breast cancer, more men will be aware of it and seek out a doctor if they notice anything wrong.”

During the next few months, the show will explore Stuart facing challenges with his diagnosis and opening up to his wife Rainie.

The soap has said it will continue to “work closely” with Macmillan Cancer Support as the storyline develops to “ensure a realistic cancer experience is portrayed”.

Dany Bell, strategic adviser for treatment, medicines and genomics at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “It’s brilliant to see EastEnders release this very important and poignant storyline.

“We hope it encourages people to become more aware of the signs of breast cancer, regularly check their own chests and reach out for help if needed.

“Macmillan is here to offer advice and support to anyone impacted by the storyline and we encourage anyone experiencing signs or symptoms of cancer to visit their GP.”

More in this section

Glamour all around as stars take to red carpet for 2021 Bifa awards Glamour all around as stars take to red carpet for 2021 Bifa awards
George Clooney ‘turned down $35 million for one day’s work’ George Clooney ‘turned down $35 million for one day’s work’
Ed Sheeran and Elton John face tough opposition in race for Christmas number one Ed Sheeran and Elton John face tough opposition in race for Christmas number one
Jennifer Lawrence reveals ‘personal challenge’ while filming Don’t Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence reveals ‘personal challenge’ while filming Don’t Look Up

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more