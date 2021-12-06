Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 21:38

Adele’s 30 could face competition from new JLS release in album charts

The boy band, who released their new record 2.0 on Friday, are on track to have the highest new entry of the week
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Adele’s chart-topping album 30 could face competition from JLS’ new release for the top spot in the UK albums chart.

The singer-songwriter has held the number one position with her fourth album for the past two weeks, and is currently on course to claim a third consecutive week.

However, the boy band’s new record titled 2.0, their first album in eight years, is challenging the pop superstar for the top spot as this week’s highest new entry to the chart coming in at number two so far, according to the Official Chart Company’s midweek update.

It would be the group’s sixth top 10 album, continuing an unbroken streak since their debut in 2009.

Ed Sheeran looks like he will hold on to the third position with Equals, while Abba are on track to maintain fourth place with their first new album in 40 years – Voyage.

Elsewhere in the top 10, the start of the festive season continues to be kind to Michael Buble’s Christmas album, which could rise up one place to number five.

Following on from the announcement that Little Mix will be taking a break after finishing their Confetti tour next year to work on “other projects”, their recent greatest hits collection, Between Us, is also on course to rise up one spot to number eight.

