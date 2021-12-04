Sat, 04 Dec, 2021 - 13:35

Channel 4 is not left-wing, chief executive says

The UK government has been consulting on plans to privatise the broadcaster, which could be sold off to a private buyer.
Channel 4 is not left-wing, chief executive says

By Ellie Iorizzo, Senior Entertainment Reporter PA

The chief executive of Channel 4 has said that she does not think the broadcaster is a “left-wing organisation”.

Alex Mahon has said “everyone” wants to talk to her about Channel 4’s future following the prospect of privatisation.

The British government has been consulting on plans to privatise the broadcaster, which could be sold off to a private buyer, following concerns for its survival in the streaming era.

Mahon, 48, told the Telegraph: “I don’t think we are a left-wing organisation.

“I think we do have a particular focus on the young under our remit and a particular focus on the issues that concern them.

“Ultimately, we are an organisation that is set up to represent the under-represented. That has traditionally meant minorities. It has meant LGBT and minority ethnic communities.

“If you do that, you are always going to be accused of being liberal. But that is how Channel 4 has always been and that is part of its natural make-up.”

Nadine Dorries replaced Oliver Dowden as Britain's culture secretary during the September reshuffle, inheriting major projects such as the consultation on the privatisation of Channel 4.

In 2017, Dorries tweeted: “Left-wing snowflakes are killing comedy, tearing down historic statues, removing books from universities, dumbing down panto, removing Christ from Christmas and suppressing free speech.”

She has been working through 60,000 responses to a public consultation on whether the broadcaster, which is publicly-owned and receives its funding from advertising, should be sold off.

Mother-of-four Mahon said: “It is a proper consultation, going through thousands of responses and thinking about what the trade-offs and outcomes would be.”

Mahon has said her role in the process was “merely to advise on the benefits and the risks … focus on facts, data and evidence”.

She added: “It’s quite important that we look at that because privatisation is a big decision.”

In her first appearance at the UK parliament's Department of Culture, Media and Sport select committee, Dorries falsely suggested the fact the broadcaster was “in receipt of public money” was relevant to whether it should be privatised.

If Channel 4 was sold off, Mahon said: “I know the areas that I would reduce.

“It would be some of the unprofitable activities such as the skills training we do for the industry.

“I’d probably focus more on buying from larger rather than smaller production companies. So, that would harm a lot of what we’ve done in the nations and regions.”

She added: “A lot of what we do for the UK chimes with the things the government is trying to do.

“We’re a flagbearer for levelling up and investing outside of London.”

More in this section

George Clooney ‘turned down $35 million for one day’s work’ George Clooney ‘turned down $35 million for one day’s work’
Little Mix: X Factor history-makers who became global stars Little Mix: X Factor history-makers who became global stars
Billie Eilish wins Peta’s ‘Person of the Year’ 2021 Billie Eilish wins Peta’s ‘Person of the Year’ 2021
Ed Sheeran and Elton John face tough opposition in race for Christmas number one

Ed Sheeran and Elton John face tough opposition in race for Christmas number one

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more