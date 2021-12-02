Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 19:41

Little Mix taking a break after 10 years together

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have confirmed they will be taking a break after their Confetti tour next year.
By Ellie Iorizzo, Senior Entertainment Reporter PA

Little Mix will be taking a break after finishing their Confetti tour next year to work on “other projects”, it was confirmed.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have confirmed that after 10 years they will not be continuing in their pop group.

Breaking the news on their official Instagram account, they shared a montage of different clips of them performing, choosing the song Between Us from their new album to accompany it.

In the caption, they said: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.

“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.

“We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning.

“We love you all so much.

“We are not splitting up, Little Mix are here to stay.

“We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future.

“We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.

“We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives.

“Little Mix is forever.

“See you on tour.”

The trio rose to fame after forming the successful girl band Little Mix during the the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011.

Since then, they have attracted fans across the world and sold 60 million albums, thanks to hits such as Shout Out To My Ex, Black Magic and Sweet Melody.

The group recently released a greatest hits album, Between Us, marking 10 years since their formation on The X Factor.

Pop star Pinnock, 30, welcomed twins in August with her footballer fiance Andre Gray and has made her acting debut in festive film Boxing Day, while her bandmate Edwards, 28, gave birth to baby Axel with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on August 21.

