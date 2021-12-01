Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 20:05

Alec Baldwin in tears during first interview since fatal set shooting

In a promo clip, the Hollywood actor said he ‘would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never’.
Alec Baldwin broke down in tears in his first interview since the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

The actor (63) accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Hutchins when a prop gun he was holding went off during filming for the Western in New Mexico.

In his first interview since her death in October, Baldwin broke down in tears while speaking to Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos.

In a promotional clip shared on Twitter, Baldwin said of Hutchins: “She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with her, liked by everyone she worked with and admired.

“Even now, I find it hard to believe that, it just doesn’t seem real to me.”

In the exclusive interview, Stephanopoulos asked: “It wasn’t in the script for the trigger to be pulled?”

Baldwin replied: “Well the trigger wasn’t pulled, I did not pull the trigger… No, no, no, no, no, I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never.”

Asked “how did a real bullet get on that set?”, the actor replied: “I have no idea, someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

Stephanopoulos also asked: “I think the big question, and the one you must have asked yourself a thousand times, how could this have happened?

“You’ve described it as a one-in-a-trillion shot and the gun was in your hand, how do you come to terms with that?”

The full interview will air on ABC in the US at 1am GMT on Thursday.

