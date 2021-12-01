Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 08:17

First look at Mary Berry and special guests in BBC Christmas special

Festive Feasts will air on December 20th
First look at Mary Berry and special guests in BBC Christmas special

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Dame Mary Berry will invite three “truly hapless cooks” into her kitchen in a bid to teach them how to make a Christmas feast as part of a BBC One special.

The 86-year-old doyen of British baking will be joined by two “celebrity elves” – TV presenter Alex Jones and fashion designer Patrick Grant – as she helps the participants.

She will hear about their ambitions and the loved ones they want to spoil, before offering a fitting recipe and relevant training.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Mary Berry was made a Dame in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Show bosses said the former Great British Bake Off judge will “demonstrate tricky techniques while giving her pupils helpful critique and pointers along the way”.

However, once the session is over, the three cooks must return home and practise in their own kitchen without Dame Mary’s guidance.

Tensions will rise in the kitchen when the novices finally prepare their dishes for friends and family.

The leading cookery writer and broadcaster has published more than 50 books during a career spanning more than five decades, and was made a Dame in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours, for her services to broadcasting, the culinary arts and charity.

– Mary Berry’s Festive Feasts airs on Monday December 20th at 7.05pm on BBC One.

More in this section

Alec Baldwin Rust shooting: Police investigate how live rounds got on set Alec Baldwin Rust shooting: Police investigate how live rounds got on set
Magic Mike will return for third instalment, Channing Tatum announces Magic Mike will return for third instalment, Channing Tatum announces
Top Gear presenters unveil their cars of the year Top Gear presenters unveil their cars of the year
Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May on their latest adventures in France

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May on their latest adventures in France

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more