Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor announce birth of second child

By Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have welcomed their second baby – a daughter named Aurelia Violet Taylor.

Former Made In Chelsea star Mackintosh, 32, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a picture, and writing alongside it: “Welcome to the world Aurelia Violet Taylor! Our little bundle of joy arrived safe and sound and our hearts are bursting with love. I’m signing off for a bit to spend time with my family in our newborn bubble.”

Sharing the same picture on her Instagram stories, she wrote above it: “So in love”.

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor attend the opening night party of English National Ballet’s Giselle at St Martins Lane Hotel, London (David Jensen/PA)

Her friend and Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead was among the people reacting to the Instagram post, with Felstead posting three red heart emojis.

The reality TV star welcomed her first child, a daughter named Sienna, with Taylor in May 2020.

The couple revealed in June that they were expecting another daughter in a gender reveal video shared on Instagram.

They are seen popping a black balloon filled with pink confetti in the garden of their home, with the song Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper playing.

The pair, who both appeared on E4 show Made In Chelsea, tied the knot in 2018.

Mackintosh was previously married to musician Professor Green.