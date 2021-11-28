Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 12:43

Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to Bader Shammas

The actress shared the news on Instagram.
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Actress Lindsay Lohan has announced she is engaged to boyfriend Bader Shammas.

The Mean Girls star (35) shared the news on Instagram with a string of black and white photos in which the couple are cuddling and she is showing off a diamond ring.

She captioned the shots: “My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love.”

She also added the engagement ring emoji.

Earlier this year, it was announced Lohan, who has been absent from screens for a number of years, will make her acting return in a Netflix Christmas romantic comedy.

The former child star will play a newly-engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who suffers total amnesia following a skiing accident.

She finds herself being looked after by a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter.

Lohan found stardom as a 12-year-old after starring in the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap.

She played twin girls who meet at a summer camp and realise their parents separated shortly after they were born and kept them a secret from each other.

Lohan followed The Parent Trap with Freaky Friday and then Mean Girls, cementing her status as one of Hollywood’s most-sought after actresses.

However, her career suffered after stints in rehab for substance abuse.

Her last film was 2019 horror Among The Shadows.

