Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 13:59

Barry Humphries mistakenly congratulates Dermot O’Leary on coming out

The comedian mistook O’Leary for regular This Morning host Phillip Schofield, who came out as gay in February last year.
Barry Humphries mistakenly congratulates Dermot O’Leary on coming out

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA

Barry Humphries has congratulated Dermot O’Leary on his “bravery” in coming out, mistaking him for Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

Presenter Alison Hammond could not hide her amusement on Friday when comedian Humphries mistook co-host O’Leary for Schofield, who came out as gay in February last year.

Dermot O’Leary with his wife Dee Koppang
Dermot O’Leary with his wife Dee Koppang (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Talking about his “very good memory”, Humphries, known better as Dame Edna Everage, told the former X Factor presenter: “Incidentally, I want to congratulate you seriously on your courage last year when he came out and told us about his sexuality, because I think a lot of people respected you for that.”

O’Leary, 48, said: “Thank you. I will pass that on to the gentleman who is here from Monday to Thursday. Thank you for your kind comments.”

Misunderstanding, 87-year-old Humphries added: “No, your bravery was amazing.”

Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Later in the interview, when Humphries was speaking about his painting, he said to O’Leary: “You’ve discovered your path, you’ve told us all about it.

“I have never said this in public, but I have very low self-esteem and my artwork boosts it. Another thing that boosts it is massive applause or laughter.”

At the end of the interview, O’Leary added: “Thank you for liberating me again.”

Humphries will be touring his new show, Man Behind The Mask, without his famous alter egos Dame Edna and Sir Les Patterson, across England in April and May.

More in this section

Sharon Corr: Latest solo album was a rebirth Sharon Corr: Latest solo album was a rebirth
Richard Madeley quits I’m A Celebrity as hospital visit breaks Covid bubble Richard Madeley quits I’m A Celebrity as hospital visit breaks Covid bubble
Madonna condemns Instagram for taking down nipple photos Madonna condemns Instagram for taking down nipple photos
Blink-182 rocker Mark Hoppus reflects on cancer treatment in Thanksgiving post

Blink-182 rocker Mark Hoppus reflects on cancer treatment in Thanksgiving post

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more