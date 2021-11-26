Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 12:46

Kanye West admits he ’embarrassed’ Kim Kardashian with presidential bid

The rapper made a doomed run for the White House in 2020.
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Kanye West has said he spends every day thinking “how I get my family back together” and admitted he “embarrassed” wife Kim Kardashian with his run for the US presidency.

The rapper runs through a catalogue of his faults and misdeeds in a lengthy Thanksgiving prayer shared on Instagram.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, citing irreconcilable differences, but the musician refers to her repeatedly as his “wife” throughout the five-minute monologue.

 

He reveals the prayer was written on his way from taking son Saint to his first football game, describing the youngster as his “mini-me” who is a mix of his two “favourite things – me and my wife’s face”.

He continues: “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused. I take accountability for my actions.”

He adds: “The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.

“Let’s start with A, alcohol. I would drink to take the stress away, to knock the edge off. Drinking affected my health and the health of people around me. Because I already had a hair trigger temper and this just heightened it.

“B, episodes. I went into a manic episode in 2016, and I was placed under heavy medication. Since then, I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes which my wife and family and fans have had to endure.”

He also admits to having an “overbearing” ego and a temper that “did not help me keep my family together.”

He also reflects on his doomed bid for the White House and his support of Donald Trump, saying: “Good lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat.

“Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance and that was hard for our marriage.

“Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and, thank god, only press conference.”

West ends the prayer by saying: “This Thanksgiving, I am thankful for the family that my wife has given me.

“I’m thankful for the life that God has given me, and I’m thankful for your time, attention, and patience.”

Kardashian is currently romantically linked to comedian Pete Davidson and the pair have been photographed holding hands on a number of occasions.

