Blink-182 rocker Mark Hoppus reflects on cancer treatment in Thanksgiving post

In September, the musician revealed he was free of cancer after months of treatment.
Blink-182 rocker Mark Hoppus has reflected on his cancer treatment, saying in a Thanksgiving post that he has “so much to be thankful for today”.

The 49-year-old bassist and singer revealed in June he had been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

But in September he announced to fans he was free of cancer after months of chemotherapy.

Hoppus posted a selfie of himself taken earlier this year during his treatment, in which he is crouched next to a toilet and has lost his hair.

“I have so much to be thankful for today,” he said.

“This photo is from June, halfway through chemo, no idea if it was working or not, relegated to the bathroom floor, retching.

“If I ever complain about something trivial or unimportant, please show me this photo to remind me of how bad things can be, and how truly blessed I am.

“I hope you all have an amazing day with friends and family. Happy Thanksgiving.”

Hoppus, who has a teenage son with wife Skye Everly, formed Blink-182 in Southern California in 1992.

They were one of the biggest bands of the 1990s, thanks to hits including What’s My Age Again? and All The Small Things.

Alex Gaskarth of the band All Time Low, actor Adam Devine and bandmate Travis Barker are among the famous friends who have been posting supportive messages during his treatment.

