Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 11:08

I’m a Celebrity’s Richard Madeley taken to hospital after ‘medical emergency’

The TV presenter took part in a gruelling trial during Wednesday’s episode.
I’m a Celebrity’s Richard Madeley taken to hospital after ‘medical emergency’

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Richard Madeley has been taken to hospital after a “medical emergency” at the site of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The TV presenter (65) was seen by an on-site medical team before being admitted to hospital as a precaution, ITV said.

Wednesday’s episode of the show saw Madeley slide head first into a sewer of rotten fruit and vegetables during a trial called Castle Kitchen Nightmares.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
The 2021 contestants of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!. Photo: ITV

The challenge saw the presenter hunt for 10 hidden stars in a room “full of castle critters” as rotten food was dumped on him from above.

An ITV spokesman said: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

“He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.”

Madeley, best-known for hosting This Morning alongside his wife Judy Finnigan, is one of 12 contestants taking part in this year’s series at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 05.43am this morning, Thursday 25 November 2021, to reports of a medical emergency at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital.”

The flagship series is returning to Wales for a second year because of ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual Australian jungle location.

More in this section

Great British Bake Off winner crowned Great British Bake Off winner crowned
Exhibition will ‘dispel’ negativity around Amy Winehouse’s life, says her father Exhibition will ‘dispel’ negativity around Amy Winehouse’s life, says her father
Holly Willoughby introduces new puppy on This Morning Holly Willoughby introduces new puppy on This Morning
King Richard stars on how Venus and Serena Williams’ sisters helped shape film

King Richard stars on how Venus and Serena Williams’ sisters helped shape film

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more