Former England footballer Jamie Redknapp welcomes his third son

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp shared a photo of himself after the birth of his son, adding that ‘mum is doing so well too’.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA

Former England footballer Jamie Redknapp has welcomed his first child, a son named Raphael Anders Redknapp, with model Frida Andersson.

Sharing a photo of himself dressed in a grey tracksuit while the newborn slept, Redknapp wrote on Instagram: “Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we’re so in love, mum is doing so well too.

“We can’t thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys.”

The Sky sports pundit, 48, who shares parenting Beau and eldest son Charley with his ex-wife, pop singer Louise, reportedly married Swedish model Andersson last month.

Among the thousands of people who liked the baby news, former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan sent seven red love hearts.

Ex-footballer Robbie Keane, Charlie Adam who plays for Dundee Football Club and former England captain John Terry were among those sending their congratulations online.

Redknapp, part of England’s Euro 96 squad, shared pictures of the couple’s “small wedding” on Instagram last month, calling it a “very small intimate wedding with friends and family.”

