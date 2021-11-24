Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 15:15

Holly Willoughby introduces new puppy on This Morning

The sleepy pet joined her and co-host Phillip Schofield on the sofa on Wednesday and showed off some impressive training.
Holly Willoughby introduces new puppy on This Morning

By Mike Bedigan, PA

Holly Willoughby introduced the newest member of her family on This Morning – a Golden Retriever puppy named Bailey.

The sleepy pet joined her and co-host Phillip Schofield on the sofa on Wednesday and showed off some impressive training.

“We’ve got a very special visitor here in the studio,” said Willoughby.

“I’m delighted to introduce you to the newest member of my family.

“This is Bailey, who has sort of fallen asleep. Bailey, can you say hello?”

The puppy stayed comfortably flopped on the sofa until Willoughby produced a pink squeaky toy which immediately grabbed her attention.

After being told to wait patiently, Bailey was allowed to take the toy, prompting Schofield to exclaim: “So well trained.”

Willoughby posted on social media after the show, saying: “Bailey made her sofa debut on @thismorning and I couldn’t be prouder… I think she’ll be back soon.”

She also posted a photo of her outfit on Instagram, captioned: “Today’s look before added golden retriever fur.”

The official account for the ITV show also tweeted, saying they are “absolutely obsessed” with the dog.

More in this section

Exhibition will ‘dispel’ negativity around Amy Winehouse’s life, says her father Exhibition will ‘dispel’ negativity around Amy Winehouse’s life, says her father
Naughty Boy attempts to smuggle in spices into I’m A Celebrity camp Naughty Boy attempts to smuggle in spices into I’m A Celebrity camp
House of Gucci stars Adam Driver and Lady Gaga on the fashion film’s appeal House of Gucci stars Adam Driver and Lady Gaga on the fashion film’s appeal
Great British Bake Off winner crowned

Great British Bake Off winner crowned

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more