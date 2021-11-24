Extra tickets announced for two of Ed Sheeran's Irish gigs

James Cox

Extra tickets will go on sale for two of Ed Sheeran's upcoming Irish gigs at 10am this Friday, November 26th.

The extra tickets are for his Croke Park gig on April 24th, 2022, and his Páirc Uí Chaoimh show on April 29th, 2022.

The extra tickets will include standard and limited premium seats.

Sheeran is set for eight Irish concerts in total. He initially announced four but doubled that after huge demand.

Here is the full schedule for the Irish leg of Sheeran's ‘+ - = ÷ x’ tour, pronounced the Mathematics tour.

Dublin, Croke Park - April 23rd 2022

Dublin, Croke Park - April 24th 2022

Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh - April 28th 2022

Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh - April 29th 2022

Limerick, Thomond Park – May 5th 2022

Limerick, Thomond Park – May 6th 2022

Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields – May 12th 2022

Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields – May 13th 2022

“Ed’s upcoming ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ will see Ed return to stadiums for the first time since his record-breaking ‘Divide Tour’: taking place from 2017-2019, it officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour, ever, by the time of its completion,” concert organisers Aiken Promotions said.

“On next year’s dates, fans will get to see Ed perform an array of tracks off his upcoming album, ‘=’, live for the first time, and they will also experience a new production set-up with Ed’s staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium.”

Extra tickets for Ed Sheeran’s shows in Dublin and Cork on sale Friday, November 26th at 10am from www.ticketmaster.ie