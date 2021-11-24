Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 10:33

Britney Spears appears to announce first project since end of conservatorship

The singer said she has shot a movie called The Idol.
Britney Spears appears to announce first project since end of conservatorship

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Britney Spears has appeared to announce her first project since her conservatorship was officially ended.

The singer said she has joined the cast of a film called The Idol, saying it is “guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces”.

This would mark Spears’ first professional commitment since a judge terminated the controversial conservatorship that has controlled her life and career for nearly 14 years.

Spears has previously made a foray into films, starring in the 2002 teen drama Crossroads alongside Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning.

She has also had cameos in TV shows including Will & Grace, How I Met Your Mother and Glee.

Musician The Weekend has previously confirmed he is starring in an HBO show called The Idol. It is not clear if Spears is referring to the same project.

She wrote on Instagram: “I just shot a movie titled THE IDOL … it’s guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces !!!!! I hope you guys are having a merry ole jolly time cause I sure am !!!!”

Spears shared a photo of the Instagram-famous cat Stepan and added: “If I go quiet from time to time, you can catch me with this cat somewhere.”

The singer has become well known for her cryptic Instagram posts, prompting some fans to speculate she was trolling her family with the post, rather than making a career announcement.

The HBO series The Idol, co-created by The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, is reportedly set against the backdrop of the music industry in Los Angeles, centring on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop singer.

More in this section

Naughty Boy attempts to smuggle in spices into I’m A Celebrity camp Naughty Boy attempts to smuggle in spices into I’m A Celebrity camp
House of Gucci stars Adam Driver and Lady Gaga on the fashion film’s appeal House of Gucci stars Adam Driver and Lady Gaga on the fashion film’s appeal
Boy George and Stormzy among celebrities at Adele’s An Audience With… Boy George and Stormzy among celebrities at Adele’s An Audience With…
Great British Bake Off winner crowned

Great British Bake Off winner crowned

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more