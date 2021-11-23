Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 16:24

Former Towie star Sam Faiers to welcome third child

The TV personality and businesswoman is expecting her third child in the spring with partner Paul Knightley.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Sam Faiers has announced she is pregnant with her third child.

The reality TV personality, 30, already has four-year-old daughter Rosie and five-year-old son Paul with partner Paul Knightley.

The Towie original, who starred alongside sister Billie in ITVBe’s The Mummy Diaries, posted a photo on Instagram showing her cradling her baby bump while her children kiss her bare stomach.

She added a series of emojis including a blue and red love heart, telling fans the couple would be keeping the gender of the baby a secret.

She wrote: “Soon to be a family of five. We have a spring baby on the way. We’re so happy and feeling blessed. Ps keeping this little one a surprise.”

Among the hundreds of thousands of people who liked the news, her sister Billie wrote: “I am sooooo excited to be an auntie again, just the best news ever!!! Love you all so sooo much.”

Former Towie stars Frankie Essex, Shelby Tribble and Chloe Meadows also sent their congratulations.

Gemma Collins added: “Whoop whoop so happy for you guys congratulations.”

Faiers, who owns children’s body and haircare brand Knightley Adventures and founded the brand Revive Collagen, recently raised more than £100,000 in 72 hours for charity Outreach Moldova with former Apprentice star Luisa Zissman, after visiting an orphanage for disabled children.

