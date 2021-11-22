Z-Cars and Doctor Who actor Bernard Holley dies aged 81

By Mike Bedigan, PA

Actor Bernard Holley, known for his roles in BBC police series Z-Cars and Doctor Who, has died aged 81, his family confirmed.

Holley became a household name during the late 1960s and early 1970s at the height of Z-Cars’ popularity, starring as Pc Newcombe in 277 episodes.

He also played two separate roles in Doctor Who, as Peter Haydon in The Tomb Of The Cybermen episode in 1967 and alien villain Axos in The Claws Of Axos in 1971.

Holley was also a reader on children’s television series Jackanory between 1974 and 1991.

Long-term friend and fellow actor Toby Hadoke said: “(Bernard) was an actor whose easy naturalism made small screen acting look easier than it is.

“It’s no surprise he made TV his home so early on and that directors went to him again and again.

“He was always totally believable, communicating a lot by doing very little and he had a natural warmth and charm that made him easy to watch and a likeable performer.

“He was such a reliable and welcome presence I think everyone thought they kind of knew him.”

Holley, who was born on August 9 1941, died on Monday morning following a long-term illness.

He is survived by his wife Jean, to whom he was married for more than 50 years, their son Michael, grandchildren Marley and Isla and five brothers and two sisters.