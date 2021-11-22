Cardi B to Billy Porter: Fashion at the American Music Awards was suitably extravagant

By Prudence Wade, PA

The American Music Awards (AMAs) was a star-studded event, with performances from some of the biggest acts on the planet – including BTS, Coldplay and Olivia Rodrigo.

With such an impressive line-up, you can be sure the red carpet looks didn’t disappoint.

Celebrities pulled out all the stops, making for some racy and memorable style moments…

Cardi B (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Cardi B was on hosting duties for the night, delivering a steady stream of eye-catching outfits. She walked the red carpet in a slightly bizarre Schiaparelli look: a black dress and matching veil set off by a gold face mask, statement earrings and nails coming out of her gloves.

Cardi B (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The face mask wasn’t just a ploy to not have to wear make-up – her costume changes came thick and fast. After cycling through multiple designer looks – from Jean Paul Gaultier to Alexandre Vauthier – the rapper ended the night in a more angelic outfit: a white dress with silver embellishments and a structured hood.

Billy Porter (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Billy Porter is never one to shy away from a red carpet risk – he’s had plenty of memorable moments, from his golden Met Gala look to wearing a tuxedo/dress hybrid to the Oscars. Porter brought a bit of fun to the AMAs in a bright blue suit, topped off with a matching umbrella as a hat.

Olivia Rodrigo (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Olivia Rodrigo brought her signature Noughties style to the red carpet, wearing a sequinned David Koma gown that had it all: spaghetti straps, feathers and a sheer skirt.

Chloe Bailey (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Taking a few notes from the Angelina Jolie red carpet playbook was Chloe Bailey, whose black velvet gown had an impressive leg slit.

Halle Bailey (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Chloe’s sister Halle Bailey was also in attendance, wearing a similarly risqué cut-out outfit in crushed velvet.

Winnie Harlow (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Winnie Harlow called upon Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad for her AMAs outfit – an opulent bodysuit dripping with jewels.

Machine Gun Kelly (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Known for his experimental red carpet fashion, Machine Gun Kelly – who took home the award for favourite rock artist – wore a baggy, embellished outfit by Ashton Michael. The designer described the look on Instagram “Wax knit sweater with Pearl and chain embellishments. Pearl pierced choker. Wide leg trousers. So much time and hand stitch labor went Into these piece and I couldn’t be more stoked to see it come to life tonight.” (sic)

BTS (Jordan Strauss/AP)

It was a big night for South Korean mega-group BTS – named favourite pop duo or group and winning the award for favourite pop song. The members showed off their style credentials in an array of yellow looks, all in slightly different shades and cuts.