Sun, 21 Nov, 2021 - 17:50

Adele persuades Spotify to remove shuffle button from album pages

The musical superstar released her fourth studio album, 30, on November 19th.
Adele persuades Spotify to remove shuffle button from album pages

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Adele has persuaded Spotify to remove the shuffle button as the default option on album pages, so it automatically plays in the artist’s own order.

The 33-year-old music superstar’s fourth studio album, 30, launched on Friday to widespread critical acclaim.

It comes ahead of her concert, filmed at the London Palladium, titled An Audience With Adele, airing on ITV on Sunday.

Adele reposted the announcement to Twitter, writing: “This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!

“We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason.

“Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening.”

The streaming giant replied: “Anything for you.”

The artist made her big comeback with Easy On Me, her first new track in six years, which is currently number one in the UK singles charts, according to the Official Charts Company.

Other tracks from the album, including My Little Love, Oh My God, I Drink Wine and Hold On have been praised by fans and critics for their vulnerability and old-fashioned sound recalling the golden age of Hollywood.

The record details the breakdown of her marriage to charity boss Simon Konecki, with whom she has a son, Angelo.

Adele celebrated the launch of the album by posting an image to her social media on Friday which showed her next to a glass of white wine.

The post was captioned: “It was a ride, so I threw my arms up and screamed! Love you all.”

More in this section

Mariah Carey glitters in trailer for Christmas special Mariah Carey glitters in trailer for Christmas special
Dave Prowse Star Wars haul goes under hammer to aid fight against Alzheimer’s Dave Prowse Star Wars haul goes under hammer to aid fight against Alzheimer’s
Andrew Marr announces departure from BBC after 21 years Andrew Marr announces departure from BBC after 21 years
Billie Eilish to pull ‘double duty’ on Saturday Night Live

Billie Eilish to pull ‘double duty’ on Saturday Night Live

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more