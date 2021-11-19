Adele thanks fans for the ‘ride’ following album release

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Adele has thanked fans for the “ride” following the release of her new album 30.

The 33-year-old music superstar’s fourth studio effort launched on Friday to widespread critical acclaim.

Celebrating her initial success, Adele shared a photo on Twitter showing her in the recording studio with her hands thrown up in the air.

It was a ride, so I threw my arms up and screamed! Love you all ♥️ https://t.co/QyxTf5ciTM pic.twitter.com/9nFsgNX5TS — Adele (@Adele) November 19, 2021

The image, which showed the singer sat next to a glass of white wine, was captioned: “It was a ride, so I threw my arms up and screamed! Love you all.”

Adele wore a black turtleneck and gold hoop earrings, with her nails painted black and her strawberry blonde hair tied back in a ponytail.

The post attracted more than 750,000 likes in half an hour, with fans describing her in the comments section as a “queen” and “inspiration”.

Tracks including My Little Love, Oh My God, I Drink Wine and Hold On have been praised by fans and critics for their vulnerability and old-fashioned sound recalling the golden age of Hollywood.

The album details the breakdown of her marriage to charity boss Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a son, Angelo.

Sunday will see ITV broadcast a special concert special filmed at the London Palladium, titled An Audience With Adele.