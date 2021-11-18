Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 21:03

Mariah Carey glitters in trailer for Christmas special

The star will be joined by guests including gospel singer Kirk Franklin and pop star Khalid.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

“I can’t not celebrate Christmas with the world,” says Mariah Carey in the trailer for her forthcoming Christmas special.

The pop superstar, 52, has partnered with Apple TV+ for a second year to release a festive concert, this time titled Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.

Guests include US gospel singer Kirk Franklin, pop star Khalid and presenter Zane Lowe.

The teaser trailer shows Carey singing her festive classic All I Want For Christmas Is You, backed by a troupe of dancers wearing glittering jackets, top hats and bow ties.

Viewers are also treated to snippets of her singing standards such as Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) by Darlene Love.

Christmas 2020 saw All I Want For Christmas Is You finally reach number one in the UK – 26 years after its release.

The song initially peaked at number two in 1994, missing out to East 17’s Stay Another Day, but reached the top spot following a close battle with Last Christmas by Wham!

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues launches on Apple TV+ on December 3rd.

