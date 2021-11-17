Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 22:13

Rust film script never called for gun to be fired, reports say

Baldwin killed a cinematographer when the gun, loaded with a live round, went off on the set.
Thomson Reuters

A crew member working on the Rust film last month said in a lawsuit that the script never called for a gun to be fired during a rehearsal scene with Alec Baldwin, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday by Mamie Mitchell, who was the script supervisor on the low-budget Western being made in New Mexico. It names Baldwin and the movie producers.

Mitchell is claiming assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and deliberate infliction of harm, the Hollywood Reporter said on Wednesday, citing a copy of the court papers it obtained.

Mitchell and her attorney, Gloria Allred, were due to hold a news conference in Los Angeles later on Wednesday.

The lawsuit is the second to be filed over the shooting. Authorities in Santa Fe are still investigating and no criminal charges have been filed.

It said the script called for three tight camera shots for the scene – one of Baldwin's eyes, another on a bloodstain and a third on Baldwin's torso "as he reached his hand down to the holster and removed the gun. There was nothing in the script about the gun being discharged by defendant Baldwin or by any other person,” the lawsuit says.

Baldwin and the producers of the movie could not immediately be reached for comment.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on October 21st and director Joel Souza was wounded when a gun Baldwin had been told was safe fired off a live bullet, investigators have said. Other live rounds have also been found on the set.

