Sophie Ellis-Bextor raises more than £800,000 with 24-hour ‘danceathon’

The singer was joined by a series of celebrity guests during her challenge in aid of Children In Need
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has raised £803,384 (€953,841) for BBC Children In Need with a 24-hour “danceathon”.

The 42-year-old singer embarked on the challenge on Tuesday morning, inspired by the Kitchen Discos she hosted during lockdown, and finished on Wednesday with the song Dancing Queen by Abba.

Ellis-Bextor became tearful as she was reunited with her mother Janet Ellis, her husband, The Feeling bassist Richard Jones, and their five sons during the last half-hour.

Reacting to the total raised, she told Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2: “That’s phenomenal. Thank-you so much.

“This has been extraordinary. I always thought this would be an amazing privilege to have done.”

A message on her Twitter account said: “Sophie’s done it! After 24 hours of dancing, that’s an incredible total to finish on – and with the entire family too, in true Kitchen Disco style.

“Well done Sophie and thank you so much for all your support during a marathon.”

Ellis-Bextor was joined in person and by video link by celebrity guests including Gemma Collins, Rylan Clark, Beverley Knight and boy band JLS at the BBC Radio Theatre in London.

Famous names including Ed Sheeran, Rick Astley and Sir Elton John also sent messages of support during the 24 hours, as did Joe Wicks – who completed a 24-hour workout for Children In Need last year.

The challenge followed on from the Kitchen Discos the singer hosted during lockdown, when she encouraged people to sing and dance in their own kitchens as she livestreamed from home with her own family.

Since May last year, she has also hosted several Kitchen Disco shows on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

