Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 06:20

Christy Moore wins lifetime achievement award

The award was presented by Tom Mulligan from The Cobblestone in Dublin
Christy Moore wins lifetime achievement award

By Cate McCurry, PA

Christy Moore has won a lifetime achievement award at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards.

Hosted by presenters John Creedon and Ruth Smith in front of a live audience in Vicar Street, the awards celebrated the best in Irish folk music.

There were live performances from KILA, John Francis Flynn, Stephanie Makem, Allanah Thornburgh, John Spillane, Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill, Christy Moore, and more.

John Francis Flynn
John Francis Flynn after winning the award for best emerging folk artist at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards (Niall Carson/PA)

Other winners include John Francis Flynn who was named best folk singer and best emerging artist and Ye Vagabonds scooped best folk group and traditional folk track.

The award was presented by Tom Mulligan from The Cobblestone in Dublin.

Sarah Makem was inducted into the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards Hall of Fame.

The Mary Wallopers performing at the RTE Radio 1 Folk Awards
The Mary Wallopers performing at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards (Niall Carson/PA)

Best folk instrumentalist was awarded to Caoimhin O’Fearghaill and best original folk track was Chain Reaction by Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill.

The best traditional folk track was Ye Vagabonds’s I’m A Rover.

The best folk album was Solas an Lae by Eoghan O Ceannabháin and Ultan O’Brien.

Moore was presented his lifetime achievement award by singer Damien Dempsey.

A television highlights programme will be broadcast on RTÉ One on Saturday.

More in this section

BBC presenter Dan Walker reminds people Strictly is ‘only a TV show’ BBC presenter Dan Walker reminds people Strictly is ‘only a TV show’
In Pictures: Stars dazzle on red carpet at 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards In Pictures: Stars dazzle on red carpet at 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards
Harry Potter cast to reunite 20 years on to recount their magical journey Harry Potter cast to reunite 20 years on to recount their magical journey
Saturdays star named early favourite to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Saturdays star named early favourite to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more