Tue, 16 Nov, 2021 - 18:23

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson tests positive for coronavirus

The pop singer said she was ‘so sorry’ to cancel an upcoming performance.
Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson tests positive for coronavirus

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Jesy Nelson has pulled out of a live performance this weekend after testing positive for coronavirus.

The former Little Mix star, 30, said she had been “feeling unwell” for the last few days and was now self-isolating.

Nelson was due to perform in Birmingham on Saturday at Free Radio Hits Live 2021, alongside artists including James Arthur, Anne-Marie, Mabel and KSI.

Global’s Make Some Noise Charity Day – London
Jesy Nelson tested positive for coronavirus (Yui Mok/PA)

She said in a statement on Instagram: “Hey my lovelies after feeling unwell for the last few days, I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid which means I’m now self-isolating, following government guidelines.

“It means that I’m no longer able to perform at Hits Live in Birmingham this Saturday. Apologies to any of my fans who bought tickets and I’m so sorry I can no longer be there.

“I hope you all have an amazing night, stay safe and I can’t wait to see you all soon love you so much.”

The concert would have been one of Nelson’s first since launching her solo career outside of Little Mix with the release of her debut solo single Boyz.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Show – London
Little Mix (Ian West/PA)

She is scheduled to perform at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball in December on a billing that also includes Justin Bieber and Coldplay.

Nelson was originally part of Little Mix alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, but left in December 2020 after nine years, blaming the toll being in the group had taken on her mental health.

The remaining trio released a new album, Between Us, earlier this month to mark the 10-year anniversary of the band’s formation.

Little Mix were formed on the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011 and were the first group to win the competition.

More in this section

BBC presenter Dan Walker reminds people Strictly is ‘only a TV show’ BBC presenter Dan Walker reminds people Strictly is ‘only a TV show’
In Pictures: Stars dazzle on red carpet at 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards In Pictures: Stars dazzle on red carpet at 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards
Home Sweet Home Alone stars on stunts, family-friendly humour, and pleasing their critics Home Sweet Home Alone stars on stunts, family-friendly humour, and pleasing their critics
Saturdays star named early favourite to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Saturdays star named early favourite to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more