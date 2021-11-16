Saturdays star named early favourite to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Saturdays star Frankie Bridge has been named as the early favourite to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Bookmakers Betfair and Ladbrokes are offering odds of 4/1 on the pop singer, who was also a member of S Club 8, being crowned Queen of the Castle.

The 32-year-old is taking part after her husband, former footballer Wayne, competed on the show in Australia in 2016.

Introducing your Celebrities for 2021 🏰 ⭐️ #ImACeleb returns Sunday at 9pm on @itv, @wearestv and ITV Hub pic.twitter.com/47OSY8Lk0j — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 15, 2021

Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson is in second place with both companies offering odds of 9/2 on him winning the forthcoming 2021 series.

It comes after ITV unveiled the names of the 10 famous faces heading to Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales after signing up for the show.

Gregson and EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt have not been confirmed as competing but are rumoured to be joining the cast to complete the usual 12-strong line-up.

Both Betfair and Ladbrokes place Emmerdale actor Danny Miller as third likely come out on top with odds of 5/1 and 11/2 respectively.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge, Dame Arlene Phillips, will be the show’s oldest contestant at 78 and is given the worst odds by Betfair and Ladbrokes, 33/1 and 25/1.

Simon Gregson (Ian West/PA)

Betfair spokesman Sam Rosbottom said: “With cat finally let out the bag last night as the contestants were formally announced, Frankie Bridge is the 4/1 favourite to win the I’m a Celebrity, five years after her husband Wayne starred on the show.

“Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson follows very closely behind at 9/2, while Emmerdale’s Danny Miller is 5/1 to be the King of the Castle.”

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes added: “Frankie Bridge has said she can see herself quitting, but the odds tell a completely different story, with punters seemingly convinced at this point that she’s the one to beat.”

The flagship series is returning to Wales for a second year due to ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual location of the Australian jungle.

Danny Miller (Joel Anderson/ITV)

This year’s cohort of stars also includes Olympic gold medallist diver Matty Lee, Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy, chart-topping music producer Naughty Boy and Paralympic gold medal athlete, Kadeena Cox.

Former Premier League footballer David Ginola, presenter Richard Madeley and former BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin complete the initial line-up.

Viewers can now vote for who they want to compete in the first trial using the programme’s app, with the vote closing at 8pm on Tuesday.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday November 21 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.