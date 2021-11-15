Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 07:20

Adele ‘very uncomfortable’ over choice to dismantle son’s life with divorce

The Rolling in the Deep singer said her highly anticipated album 30 is dedicated to her son Angelo and is a way to show him him ‘who I am’.
By Mike Bedigan, PA

Adele has said she feels “very uncomfortable” that she chose to dismantle her son’s life with her divorce but could not ignore her own happiness.

The Rolling in the Deep singer said her highly anticipated album 30 is dedicated to her son Angelo and is a way to show him him “who I am”.

She told American chat show host Oprah Winfrey it was “as loving” to leave an unhappy relationship than to stay in one for the benefit of one’s children.

 

“I was ignoring my own happiness … and I knew that, as an adult, Angelo would be livid with me for doing that,” she said.

“When he became an adult he’d be furious with me, and I didn’t want that either.”

She continued: “The whole album is not about him, it’s about me and I just wanted him to hear me talking madly deeply about who I am and how I feel.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to have that conversation with him in real life so he can go and listen to it.”

The broadcast featured a live performance, pre-recorded at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the broadcast, she said she had been so nervous in her life as it was Angelos first time watching her.

But during the show she said it was “the absolute honour of my life” to perform for him and he looked “beautiful and handsome and smart”.

