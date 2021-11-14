BBC presenter Dan Walker reminds people Strictly is ‘only a TV show’

Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

BBC presenter Dan Walker commented that he does not know “who is voting for us” as he remained in Strictly Come Dancing for another week.

The TV star (44) and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova landed near the bottom of the leaderboard alongside Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin with a score of 29 after Saturday night’s episode.

But it was Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec who ended up being sent home on Sunday night after facing Ramsay in the dreaded dance-off.

Walker tweeted: “Please don’t shout at me” followed by a laughing crying face emoji.

He added: “I’m having an amazing time, my kids are delighted & it’s only a TV show! For those asking, I don’t know who is voting for us (probably not Craig) but we’re incredibly thankful to everyone who is.”

“See you next week. Can’t wait.”

During Saturday night’s show, Walker and Bychkova performed an American Smooth to King Of The Road by The Proclaimers. The couple received mixed feedback from the judges with Craig Revel Horwood giving them a four.

He said he felt it “lacked any feeling” adding: “It wasn’t for me I’m afraid.”

But dancer turned judge Anton Du Beke gave them a nine, and head judge Shirley Ballas scored them an eight as she praised “beautiful footwork” and told Walker he should “give himself permission to enjoy it because Dan you sure are representing all the men who’ve never danced before”.

TV presenter AJ Odudu and her partner Kai Widdrington suffered a fall from grace after topping the leaderboard last week with a score of 39 for their Charleston, to then dropping to the bottom of it this week.

Rhys Stephenson received a perfect score of 40 for his Charleston, landing him the top spot on the Strictly leader board.

The CBBC presenter performed a lively number with flips, lifts and kicks with his professional partner Nancy Xu to The Charleston by Bob Wilson and his Varsity Rhythm Boys.

Davies and Skorjanec will give their first interview on Strictly: It Takes Two on November 15th on BBC Two at 6:30pm.