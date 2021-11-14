Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 17:16

Blake Lively to make directorial debut with new Taylor Swift music video

I Bet You Think About Me is a track from the singer’s music vault, released with the re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version).
Blake Lively to make directorial debut with new Taylor Swift music video

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Taylor Swift has announced Blake Lively will make her directorial debut with the forthcoming music video for the singer’s new track.

The pop superstar’s new song, I Bet You Think About Me – featuring country singer Chris Stapleton, was released on November 12 along with her re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version).

It is among one of the songs on the new 30-track edition of the album, which was written during the Red sessions in 2012, but was never released.

The multi-award winning artist (31) announced that she recruited Lively to help bring the song to life in the music video, which will be released on November 15th.

Swift posted a video to Twitter which showed a white tiered cake with two gashes on its side, and then a hand grabs a large chunk out of it.

The credits then say the video was co-written by Swift and Lively, who also directed the piece.

The singer captioned the video: “SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET.

“I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.”

The pop superstar attached a link to a YouTube page which has a countdown clock till the music video is released at 3pm Irish time.

A Simple Favour Premiere – London
Blake Lively (Ian West/PA)

This comes after Red (Taylor’s Version) has had great success since its release, with Spotify announcing the album had broken two records on November 12th.

The re-recorded album broke the record for the most streamed album in a day by a female and Swift also broke the record for the most streamed female in a day in the music streaming service’s history.

The singer also produced a new 10-minute version of the popular 2012 hit All Too Well with the new album.

On November 13th, she released a short film for the track which starred Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf actor Dylan O’Brien.

Swift continued her successful weekend by appearing on US sketch show Saturday Night Live on the same day, where she performed a full 10-minute rendition of All Too Well.

Swift embarked on the re-recording of her first six albums after the master recordings were acquired by talent manager Scooter Braun when he bought her former label, much to her fury.

The singer has now embarked on creating new versions of the songs so she can regain ownership of the music.

More in this section

X Factor star Katie Waissel praises ambulance crew after suspected heart attack X Factor star Katie Waissel praises ambulance crew after suspected heart attack
Adam Driver reveals he found Comic Con scary and is ‘not anxious to go again’ Adam Driver reveals he found Comic Con scary and is ‘not anxious to go again’
Kirsten Dunst on working with partner Jesse Plemons in Netflix Western film Kirsten Dunst on working with partner Jesse Plemons in Netflix Western film
Lady Gaga’s mother on why she and her daughter promote kindness

Lady Gaga’s mother on why she and her daughter promote kindness

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more