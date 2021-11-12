Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 22:41

Gemma Atkinson to make Hollyoaks return as Lisa Hunter

Show bosses teased an ‘ulterior motive’ for the character’s arrival in Chester.
By Keiran Southern, PA

Gemma Atkinson is making a return to Hollyoaks as Lisa Hunter, the soap has announced.

The actress, 36, will make a guest appearance on the Channel 4 programme, show bosses said.

Atkinson,  who joined Hollyoaks in 2001 as part of the Hunter family, was part of significant storylines including bullying and self-harm.

Gemma Atkinson
Gemma Atkinson is returning to Hollyoaks (Ian West/PA)

She left in 2005 and has since had roles on Casualty and Emmerdale, as well as reaching the final of Strictly Come Dancing.

Atkinson said: “I’m thrilled to be popping back to Hollyoaks for a short time. It’s where my career began so of course I was going to say yes.

“The cast and crew are so wonderful and although we have stayed in touch personally, it’ll be great to work together again professionally.”

Since leaving Chester, Lisa has found love with her activist boyfriend in Thailand. The soap has teased an “ulterior motive” for her return.

Lisa will appear alongside her friend Zara Morgan.

Atkinson presents a drivetime slot across the Hits Radio Network.

She met professional dancer Gorka Marquez during her Strictly spell in 2017.

They announced their engagement earlier this year and have a two-year-old daughter, Mia.

