Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 09:53

Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum in glamorous wedding

The TV star and the venture capitalist tied the knot on November 11th
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Paris Hilton has married Carter Reum in a glamorous wedding after two years of dating.

The 40-year-old TV star and businesswoman confirmed they had tied the knot by sharing a photo of herself in a white lace Oscar de la Renta wedding dress and a sheer veil.

Hilton announced her engagement to venture capitalist Reum, also 40, in February and the couple wed on November 11th.

She wrote on Twitter: “My forever begins today… 11/11 #JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum  @josevilla”

Hilton also shared the post on Instagram and a host of famous faces, friends and family sent their best wishes to the newlyweds.

Her younger sister Nicky, who is married to British banking heir James Rothschild, commented with a string of white hearts on the post.

Businesswoman and Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran borrowed Hilton’s “That’s hot” catchphrase, saying: “Congratulations! Marriage… that’s hot!”

Singer Meghan Trainor wrote: “Most beautiful wedding ever!! had the best time!” with a string of heart emojis, while actress Kate Beckinsale said: “Congratulations beauty”.

On Thursday, socialite and model Hilton released a documentary series, titled Paris In Love, which captures the couple’s wedding journey.

Hilton had been dating Reum since 2019 and he proposed on a private beach at the start of 2021.

Her turn in The Simple Life, alongside her wealthy socialite friend Nicole Richie, propelled her to stardom as the reality TV series became a global hit in the early 2000s.

