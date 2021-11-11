Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 20:24

Katie Price and Carl Woods obtain marriage licence in Las Vegas

The couple have a year to get married before the licence expires.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Katie Price and Carl Woods have obtained a marriage licence in Las Vegas, records show.

The TV star (43) is set to tie the knot with 32-year-old car salesman Woods.

The couple obtained a licence in Clark County, Nevada, and have one year to marry before it expires.

Katie Price
Katie Price has obtained a marriage licence in Las Vegas. Photo: Rick Findler/PA

Public records show Price will take Woods’ name.

Price, a former glamour model, has been married three times.

She walked down the aisle with Australian pop star Peter Andre (48) in 2005 after meeting on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Their relationship was documented by TV cameras and they had two children, son Junior (16), and 14-year-old daughter Princess.

Price and Andre divorced in 2009.

She married cage fighter Alex Reid in 2010 before divorcing a year later.

Price’s third marriage was to Kieran Hayler. Their divorce was finalised earlier this year.

Price has been embroiled in legal issues in recent months. In September she was warned she faced prison after she pleaded guilty to drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance, following a crash near her home in Sussex.

She arrived in Las Vegas, which bills itself as the marriage capital of the world, the week the US reopened its borders to tourists.

