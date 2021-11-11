Fans in meltdown after Taylor Swift teases new short film

By Mike Bedigan, PA

Taylor Swift has teased a new short film she has written and directed with a surprise post on social media.

The multi-award winning artist tweeted about her film, titled All Too Well, that is due to be released at 7pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Friday.

The film features Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien, as well as Swift herself.

The singer urged fans to organise watch parties ahead of the launch, sending them into meltdown.

Shot on 35mm film with cinematography by the brilliant @the_rinayang. Plan your watch parties or grab your blanket and curl up into a ball. However you want to watch All Too Well The Short Film, it’ll be out tomorrow on YouTube at 7pm Eastern. 🥲 https://t.co/YzOtPK5Hzd pic.twitter.com/SWAlziJ6bC — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 11, 2021

The tweet received almost 70,000 retweets and 230,000 likes in just over two hours.

Swift said: “Shot on 35mm film with cinematography by the brilliant @the_rinayang.

“Plan your watch parties or grab your blanket and curl up into a ball.

“However you want to watch All Too Well The Short Film, it’ll be out tomorrow on YouTube at 7pm Eastern.”