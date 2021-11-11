Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 16:43

Fans in meltdown after Taylor Swift teases new short film

The multi-award-winning artist tweeted about her film, titled All Too Well, that is due to be released at 7pm EST on Friday.
Fans in meltdown after Taylor Swift teases new short film

By Mike Bedigan, PA

Taylor Swift has teased a new short film she has written and directed with a surprise post on social media.

The multi-award winning artist tweeted about her film, titled All Too Well, that is due to be released at 7pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Friday.

The film features Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien, as well as Swift herself.

The singer urged fans to organise watch parties ahead of the launch, sending them into meltdown.

The tweet received almost 70,000 retweets and 230,000 likes in just over two hours.

Swift said: “Shot on 35mm film with cinematography by the brilliant @the_rinayang.

“Plan your watch parties or grab your blanket and curl up into a ball.

“However you want to watch All Too Well The Short Film, it’ll be out tomorrow on YouTube at 7pm Eastern.”

More in this section

John Cleese ‘blacklists’ himself from Cambridge Union event John Cleese ‘blacklists’ himself from Cambridge Union event
Damon Albarn discusses new citizenship and ‘sense he wasn’t just English’ Damon Albarn discusses new citizenship and ‘sense he wasn’t just English’
Selena Gomez cooking show renewed for fourth season Selena Gomez cooking show renewed for fourth season
Song featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr discovered in attic

Song featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr discovered in attic

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more