Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 05:33

Selena Gomez cooking show renewed for fourth season

Selena + Chef features the chart-topping pop star alongside a well-known cook.
Selena Gomez cooking show renewed for fourth season

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Selena Gomez is returning to the kitchen after her cooking show was renewed for a fourth season.

Selena + Chef will be returning to HBO Max, the streaming service said.

The final four episodes of season three arrive this week and feature all-star cooks including Jamie Oliver.

The forthcoming season will see chart-topping singer Gomez, 29, heading to the beach with her family and friends.

Each guest chef will support a different charity. The series has so far raised more than 400,000 dollars (£298,000) for 26 non-profit organisations, according to HBO.

Gomez said: “I am looking forward to another season of being in the kitchen with some of the world’s best chefs. Hopefully, my skills have improved.

“More importantly, we’ve been able to raise money for incredible charitable organisations.”

Selena + Chef premiered in August 2020. The first series was filmed during quarantine.

Texas-born Gomez was a Disney child star before becoming one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

More in this section

Song featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr discovered in attic Song featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr discovered in attic
Belfast awarded City of Music status by Unesco Belfast awarded City of Music status by Unesco
New images offer glimpse of Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in The First Lady New images offer glimpse of Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in The First Lady
John Cleese ‘blacklists’ himself from Cambridge Union event

John Cleese ‘blacklists’ himself from Cambridge Union event

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more