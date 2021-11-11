Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 07:15

The high fashion event took place in New York City
Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy and Emily Blunt lead A-listers at CFDA Fashion Awards

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Zendaya, Anya-Taylor Joy and Emily Blunt brought star power to the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.

The great and the good of the fashion world descended on Midtown Manhattan for the annual event, which made its grand return following last year’s pandemic-enforced break.

Heavyweight designers up for awards included Rick Owens, Miuccia Prada and Pierpaolo Piccioli.

2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
Zendaya was among the stars at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Zendaya, one of Hollywood’s brightest young stars, received the fashion icon award.

The 25-year-old arrived on the carpet in a red Vera Wang ensemble.

Taylor-Joy received the face of the year award.

2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
Anya Taylor-Joy was also in attendance and was among the honourees (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Queen’s Gambit actress, also 25, wore a purple Oscar de la Renta outfit.

British actress Blunt, 38, was on hosting duties at The Pool Room.

She turned heads in a boxy orange Christopher John Rogers jacket.

2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
Emily Blunt was on hosting duties for the evening (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Emily Ratajkowski was another star in attendance.

The model and actress, 30, stood out in a cropped Miu Miu top and matching skirt.

2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
Emily Ratajkowski  showed off her midriff at the event (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Aubrey Plaza went black tie for the evening.

She wore a long black jacket over a shirt and bowtie, completing the look with knee-high socks and loafers.

2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
Aubrey Plaza went for a twist on a formal look at the fashion event (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Pop star Ciara walked the carpet in a black off-the-shoulder Tom Ford dress.

2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
Ciara was among the A-list stars at the CFDA Fashion Awards (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Drew Barrymore stood out among the other A-listers.

She wore a bright yellow Christian Siriano dress.

2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
Drew Barrymore brought bright yellow to the black carpet (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

And it was not only the women catching the eye on the carpet.

Rapper Kid Cudi, who is known for his flamboyant fashion choices, arrived dressed as a bride, complete with veil.

2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

Kid Cudi went for a bridal look at the event (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

