Henry Cavill responds to James Bond speculation

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Henry Cavill said “nothing is off the table” as he addressed speculation over who will next play James Bond.

One of the most sought-after roles in cinema is up for grabs following Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 in the highly acclaimed No Time To Die.

Cavill, the 38-year-old British actor best-known for playing Superman, is often tipped as one of the leading candidates to take over.

Henry Cavill admitted he would be interested in speaking to producers over the vacant James Bond role (David Parry/PA)

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Cavill admitted he would be interested in speaking with Bond producers.

He said: “I think it would be very exciting to have a conversation with the producers. In an ideal world, I’d never have to turn anything down. Nothing is off the table. It’s an honour to even be part of that conversation.”

Craig, 53, is seen as one of the greatest Bonds ever and would be a tough act to follow.

Other actors in the betting to replace him include Tom Hardy, Richard Madden and Idris Elba.

Cavill also addressed another of film’s most famous roles – that of Superman.

He first played the superhero in 2013’s Man Of Steel and reprised the role earlier this year for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Cavill, star of Netflix fantasy series The Witcher, said he is interested in further exploring the character of Superman.

“There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman and I would absolutely love the opportunity,” Cavill said.

Addressing where he left the character in Justice League, Cavill added: “There’s an opportunity for growth after that, to explore the psyche of Superman as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with real feeling on the inside. As I always say, ‘The cape is still in the closet.’”