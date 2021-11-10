Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 06:40

Bella Hadid says she cries most days due to mental health struggles

Hadid posted pictures of herself crying to Instagram.
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Model Bella Hadid said she cries most days due to mental health struggles.

The US catwalk star (25) shared tearful pictures with her 47 million Instagram followers and revealed she has been struggling “for a few years now”.

Hadid said: “Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs, and side to sides.”

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Bella Hadid told fans not to give up hope as she discussed her struggles with poor mental health (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Hadid told her fans “there is always light at the end of the tunnel” and “it does get better”.

She wrote: “It took me a long time to get that in my mind, but I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it.

“Which is all that you can ask of yourself. Anyways. Not sure why but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here. Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening. I love you.”

Hadid, whose sister Gigi is also a model, has previously spoken about battling severe depression and anxiety since she was a teenager.

In January, she said she took a break from social media to focus on improving her mental health.

