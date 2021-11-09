Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 16:49

Danny Dyer says his wife always manages to ‘shine’ as he sends birthday message

The pair married in 2016 and share three children.
By Tom Horton, PA

Danny Dyer has praised his wife for always managing to “shine” as he wished her a happy birthday.

The actor said he and Joanne Mas have been “bouncing through life together for over 30 years now”.

He shared the message alongside a number of throwback images of them together.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 – Press Room – London
Danny Dyer (Ian West/PA)

Dyer, 44, wrote: “Feliz cumpleanos to my Juana. You’re so true and real.

“You can drive me insane but In a world full of fake f****** you always manage to shine.

“We’ve been bouncing through life together for over 30 years now.

“There’s been major highs and dark lows but when we’re faced with adversity we always manage to stand tall together.

“Thank you for being my absolute DAY ONE. Love you. Let’s March on for another 30 years.”

Cirque Du Soleil’s Totem Premiere – London
Joanne Mas and Danny Dyer (Ian West/PA)

EastEnders star Dyer and Mas have been married since 2016 after she proposed to him on Valentine’s Day.

The couple share children Dani, Sunnie and Arty.

